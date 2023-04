Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Patiala's central jail; his supporters welcome him | Oneindia News

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, after spending about 10 months in Patiala's central jail, has walked out of jail.

He was in Patiala's central jail since May 20 last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.

