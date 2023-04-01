Ukraine's military show off anti-drone units tasked with taking down Russian targets

Ukraine's armed forces have started the season with an influx of powerful weapons.
Western help has been vital in strengthening defending troops and shaping the course of the war.
Ukraine's armed forces have started the season with an influx of powerful weapons.
Western help has been vital in strengthening defending troops and shaping the course of the war.
Ukraine's military has shared footage of self-propelled AHS Krab howitzers being used on the front lines against Russian forces...
Russia’s defence ministry has said that a Russian Su-35 combat plane was scrambled over the Baltic Sea after two United States..