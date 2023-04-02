NMACC Gala: Gigi, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shahrukh Khan & many more graced the event | Oneindia News

The grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is becoming bigger and better with each passing day as several international and Bollywood stars have been making their stunning appearances at the event.

The Ambani family was in full attendance at the opening of Nita Ambani's dream cultural project -- Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani with fiancee Radhika Merchant.

The who's who of the arts and entertainment world, both Indian and international, gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

#NMACC #Gigi #Zendaya