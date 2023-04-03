Shocking Update: Andrew Tate and Brother on Camera After Release.

The social media influencer Andrew Tate was released from police custody on Friday after a Romanian court overturned a request by prosecutors for him to be detained until late April.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 5.6 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in December in Bucharest along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women, Naghel Georgiana Manuela and Radu Alexandra Luana, as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

They have denied all accusations.