Finland's National Coalition Party supporters delighted with victory

Finland's centre-right leader claimed victory in Sunday's tight general election that saw the far-right post a record score to come in second, as Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats finished third.
Finnish political scientist, Mikko Majander, says "the economy was a decisive factor" for voters in Sunday's tightly fought general..
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin appears to have lost her bid for a second term on Sunday, with her party headed for defeat..