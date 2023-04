IAF to conduct Exercise 'Cope India' with US Air Force from April 10 on multiple bases|Oneindia News

Indian and the US Air Force are set to take part in Cope India 2023 exercise which will start next week from April 10th at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal.

The bilateral exercise will also see the participation of Japan which will be an “observer”.

The Cope India exercise will see “air combat and mobility elements” operating from multiple air bases like Kalaikunda, Panagarh, Agra and Hindon.

