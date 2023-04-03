Headlines: Arrest made after Russian military blogger killed in St. Petersburg explosion #news #2023

#news
Russian blogger death: Russian police arrests woman over bombing in St Petersburg | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Russian blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion in St Petersburg today. Russian officials say they have arrested a..
#news
Russian blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion in St Petersburg today. Russian officials say they have arrested a..
The explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city also injured 15 people, according to Russian news agencies.
The explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city also injured 15 people, according to Russian news agencies.