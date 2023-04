Russian blogger death: Russian police arrests woman over bombing in St Petersburg | Oneindia News

Russian blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in an explosion in St Petersburg today.

Russian officials say they have arrested a suspect over the death of the pro-war military blogger killed in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg.

Daria Trepova, 26, has been detained following the death of Vladlen Tatarsky in the blast, which took place at a cafe as he held a talk on Sunday, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

