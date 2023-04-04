Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match 4 Highlights
Credit: RumbleDuration: 08:14s 0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Advertisement
More coverage
SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Buttler, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
DNA
The Royals showed their full potential with the bat, scoring the sixth-highest runs in the powerplay overs in IPL history.
-
IPL 2023: 'Sanju Samson Should Play For India,' Fans React To Rajasthan Royals Captain's Record-Breaking Knock Against SRH
Zee News
-
IPL 2023: Umran Malik’s 149.3 Kmph Ripper Takes Stump Out Of Ground – Watch
Cricket Country
-
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Creates Iconic Record Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Cricket Country
-
LIVE SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Score: SRH Won Toss, Elect To Bowl
Cricket Country