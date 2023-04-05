Tornado Watch in effect until 4 p.m. for metro Detroit

A tornado watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 4 p.m.

As storms are expected to move through the area.

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!

Tornadoes are possible within and around the watch area.

Stay informed and be ready to act if a warning is issued.

The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Watches are usually issued well in advance of the actual severe weather threat by the Storm Prediction Center with local input from the National Weather Service (NWS).