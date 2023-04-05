Jimmy Fallon Goes Quiet as His Trump Question for Roseanne Backfires | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about “The Tonight Show’s” Jimmy Fallon asking Roseanne Barr about being a Trump supporter and having it blow up in his face; what modern-day Gillette commercials seem to have forgotten about their customers; Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz calling BS on Colin Kaepernick for accusing his parents of racism for not supporting various black hairstyles; Bud Light joining the woke corporations list with it’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney; the latest from Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina about the Trump arrest; “60 Minutes’” Sharyn Alfonsi asking Alejandro Mayorkas why Biden is against a U.S. border wall and why he can’t admit that there is a border crisis; James Comey’s reaction to the Trump arrest; the “All-In Podcast’s” David Sacks explaining how dangerous the current bill to ban TikTok really is; Ontario’s Kristyn Wong-Tam proposing special community safety zones around drag performance to protect drag queens from homophobic comments; Jordan Peterson telling PragerU viewers how to fix yourself; and much more.