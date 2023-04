WRC Rally Highlights : WRC Croatia Rally 2022 - Day 2 Morning

WRC Rally Action at WRC Croatia Rally 2022 with more rally crashes on the morning of Day 2.

Mistakes and problems on slippy wet roads from the heavy rain for the top WRC rally drivers.

Rally highlights with Oliver Solberg crash, Thierry Neuville penalty for speeding and lucky moment, Craig Breen slide, Ott Tänak on the attack and Kalle Rovanperä with problems.