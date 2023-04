Priyanka's new Hollywood Project with John Cena & Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State' | Oneindia News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in their upcoming film Heads of State.

The movie will go on floors in May.

The movie will be directed by Ilya Naishuller and the script has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

The initial draft was written by Harrison Query, according to Deadline.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps as of now.

#PriyankaChopra #JohnCena #Hollywood ~PR.154~ED.103~HT.99~