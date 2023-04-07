Tennessee Lawmakers Who Joined Gun Control Protests Have Been Expelled, an ‘Unprecedented’ Move Lawmakers are Calling Fascis

Recently Nashville, Tennessee was struck with an absolute tragedy, after a gunman arrived at an elementary school killing 3 staff members and 3 children.

Now, in the wake of the shooting, many are clamoring once again for tightened gun restrictions, including many students who staged walkouts all over the country in protest.

And in solidarity with those students and to protest Tennessee’s ever-increasingly lax gun laws, three democratic lawmakers protested within their governmental chambers.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.