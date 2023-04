UK PM Rishi Sunak praises mother-in-law Sudha Murty's Padma Bhushan Award | Oneindia News

On Wednesday, Sudha Murty was conferred Padma Bhushan for her social work by President Droupadi Murmu.

Her daughter, Akshata Murty, who is married to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was one of the attendees of the ceremony.

UK PM Rishi Sunak reacted to his mother-in’law’s achievement and said it was a "proud day".

