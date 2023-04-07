Donald Trump has hit back at Joe Biden after he was blamed for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Donald Trump has fired back at "moron" Joe Biden after a White House report blamed the former president for the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
