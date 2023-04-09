Former Green Beret sounds off on Biden blaming Trump for Afghanistan withdrawal

Former Green Beret Joe Kent weighs in on the Biden administration blaming former President Donald Trump for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #foxnews #fox #tuckercarlson
Former Green Beret Joe Kent weighs in on the Biden administration blaming former President Donald Trump for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.' #foxnews #fox #tuckercarlson
Donald Trump accuses White House of engaging in a "disinformation game" following Biden administration's..