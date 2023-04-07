Leak of Classified US Documents Represents 'Significant Breach of Intelligence'

'The Independent' reports that the Biden administration has opened an investigation into a leak of classified documents.

According to senior officials, those documents include secret U.S. and NATO plans to support the Ukrainian military ahead of a spring counteroffensive against Russia.

We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter, Sabrina Singh, Pentagon deputy press secretary, via 'The Independent'.

'The Independent' reports that the documents detail aspects of a plan to retake territory claimed by Russia since the invasion began last year.

While the documents do not reportedly show specific battle plans, they represent a significant breach of U.S. intelligence because they offer details not publicly shared by the Pentagon.

The documents reportedly include details about the use of high mobility artillery rocket systems, or HIMARS, which play an integral role in Ukraine's military capabilities.

According to military analysts, some parts of the documents leaked on Twitter and Telegram have been modified from their original format.

Those changes include minimizing the number of Ukrainians killed in the war, while greatly underestimating Russian losses.

One of the leaked documents suggests that Russia has lost between 16,000 and 17,500 soldiers, compared to 71,500 losses for Ukraine.

'The Independent' reports that the Pentagon previously estimated 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and injured, compared to 100,000 casualties for Ukraine