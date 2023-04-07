Biden thanks Tennessee lawmakers subjected to House expulsion vote, invites to White House

President Biden spoke over video chat Friday with the three Tennessee State Representatives who faced a House expulsion vote Thursday, thanking them for their “leadership and courage in the face of a blatant disregard of our nation’s democratic values.” Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Representative Gloria Johnson were subjected to an expulsion vote from the House for partaking in a gun-reform protest on the chamber’s floor; Rep.

Johnson was the only participant not voted out.

Biden has invited the three to the White House.