President Draupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam Tezpur air base | Oneindia News

Today, in her maiden sortie on a fighter jet, President Draupadi Murmu took off in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Assam's Tezpur Air Force station.

The President undertook a sortie during her three-day visit to the state as Supreme Commander of the defence forces.

#DraupadiMurmu #TezpurAirForceStation #Assam ~PR.151~ED.155~GR.125~HT.96~