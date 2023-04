GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh steals victory from jaws of defeat for KKR, steals the show | Oneindia News

Yesterday’s cricket match between the Gujarat Titans and the Kolkata Knight Riders was nothing less than a thriller.

The nail biting moments left everyone at the edge of their seats till the very last ball bowled.

But it was one man who completely stole the show and it was none other than Rinku Singh.

