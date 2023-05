'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus hit 1 Trillion, becomes most consumed song of 2023 | Oneindia News

The song ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus is now dominating the music scene.

Global music streams reached the 1 trillion mark on March 31, 2023, according to a recent analysis by the music sales data provider Luminate.

And with 1.16 billion audio plays, Cyrus' smash hit ‘Flowers’ becomes the most streamed song of 2023.

