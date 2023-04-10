Box Office: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Opens to Stupendous $204.6M in U.S., Record $375.6M Globally | THR News
The movie scored the top global launch ever for an animated pic, and the second-best ever domestically.

Ben Affleck's adult-skewing drama 'Air' opened to $20.2 million in a win for Amazon's foray into theatrical.