What the Six Massive Financial Black Holes Are Signaling Next
What the Six Massive Financial Black Holes Are Signaling Next

&quot;We&apos;ve had six super, massive black holes one after another since 2011,&quot; argues Claude Bejet, private investor and contributor for the Swiss Gold Letter.

&quot;The reason now I&apos;m getting a new spout of energy [for gold miners] is: when you start seeing banks fail, it&apos;s probably a good time to get into gold,&quot; he tells Daniela Cambone at the 2023 Swiss Mining Institute conference.

&quot;I think people should allocate their portfolios with more than 10% of gold, I am massively in the junior gold space,&quot; Bejet continues.

&quot;Gold miners are undervalued versus gold.

Mid caps are very undervalued versus gold, and the small caps are seeing total dislocation so you have fantastic opportunities there,&quot; he says.

&quot;You have to find an edge, I think now we are going into a stock-picking era,&quot; Bejet warns.

&quot;Gold analysts are now traumatized and are penalizing growth, so one of the best strategies is to buy growth companies like Equinox Gold at a discount,&quot; he says.

&quot;It&apos;s a pretty good sign to see investors like Ross Beaty and Frank Giustra enter the market for what they believe is a big bull cycle,&quot; Bejet concludes.