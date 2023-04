Police bodycam footage released of Louisville bank mass shooting

Louisville Metro Police released bodycam footage Tuesday of police responding to Monday’s mass shooting at a bank that left five people and the shooter dead.

Footage shows officers approaching stairs leading up to Old National Bank’s entrance as the gunman fired at them.

Officers fatally shot the suspect before entering the bank.

Rookie Officer Nicholas Wilt was shot in the head by the killer and remains in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.