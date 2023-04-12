Watch Host Squirm as Elon Musk Pushes Back on His Lies About Twitter | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about James Clayton’s BBC interview with Elon Musk where he refused to let the interviewer get away with his false claims of increased hate speech on Twitter; MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan’s contentious interview with Matt Taibbi about the Twitter Files; David Sacks’s explaining why hate speech is a red herring; Bud Light’s VP of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid trying to explain how the Dylan Mulvaney partnership was an attempt to push the message of inclusivity; an Anheuser-Busch worker explaining how the Dylan Mulvaney partnership is already jeopardizing his job as sales of Bud Light plummet; resurfaced footage of the “Tennessee Three’s” Justin J.

Pearson proving the expelled Democratic lawmaker is a fraud; Kamala Harris defending the expelled democratic lawmakers protest within the Nashville capital; why Brandon Johnson won the Chicago mayoral election despite his pushing for lowering academic standards and defending looting; Donald Trump telling Tucker Carlson why he doesn’t think that Joe Biden will run in the 2024 election; Joe Rogan’s epic attack on mainstream media; and much more.