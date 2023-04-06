Major Media Outlet Cries Foul as Elon Musk Supports Twitter Change | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Elon Musk’s hilarious reaction to Twitter labeling NPR as state affiliated media; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow refusing to broadcast Donald Trump’s speech after his arrest and Glenn Greenwald’s brutal response; “The View’s” Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin argue over Trump’s arrest; Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to say what Joe Biden thinks about gender reassignment surgery for children experiencing gender dysphoria; Cash App founder Bob Lee becoming another victim of San Francisco crime; Rep.

Tricia Cotham leaving the Democratic party; and much more.