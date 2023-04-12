Breaking Down President Trump's One On One Interview With Tucker Carlson | Facts Not Fiction With Matt Couch

Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light cause Anheuser-Busch to lose $4 Billion in Market Capitol since March 31.

President Trump's Historical Interview with Tucker Carlson from Mar-a-Lago.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan, and we give you Senator John Kennedy's EPIC Roast and Rebuttal.

A Secret Grand Jury is underway in DC on Jan 6 by the Department of Justice and a Special Counsel to indict President Trump, and they're making Vice President Mike Pence testify.

Trump's Legal Team has filed paperwork to Block.

Hulk Hogan and Mene Gene give us a blast of Pro Wrestling Past and so much more!