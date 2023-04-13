Prince Harry will attend King Charles' Coronation without Duchess Meghan

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the Coronation of his father King Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their two children will not be attending.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the Coronation of his father King Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6, but Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their two children will not be attending.
Buckingham Palace , Says Prince Harry , Will Attend the King's Coronation.
CNN reports that Prince Harry will attend the..
It's been claimed the pressure is taking its toll on the couple