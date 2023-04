Donald Trump Files Charges Against Michael Cohen, His Former Lawyer and Star Witness In NY Case Against Him

Donald Trump may be making headlines for the criminal charges that were recent filed against him, but now he’s filing his own lawsuit.Recently the former president filed charges against his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, alleging he violated attorney-client privilege.

According to the filing, Trump alleges Cohen breached his fiduciary duties, spreading falsehoods that could be embarrassing and detrimental.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.