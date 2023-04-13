This Day in History: Tiger Woods Wins the Masters Tournament for the First Time

This Day in History:, Tiger Woods Wins the Masters Tournament for the First Time.

April 13, 1997.

The 21-year-old won the tournament by a record-setting 12 strokes.

Woods had debuted at the Masters only two years before.

He was the youngest player ever to win the tournament.

His performance at the Masters was also the greatest of any golfer in a century.

Woods would be ranked number one in the world by June.

He would eventually go on a winning streak that would tie the second-longest in PGA history.

His most recent major win was again at the Masters in 2019