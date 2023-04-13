Ukraine Leaks Fallout + President Trump Gets It + Biden's Newest Decree | Saccomano, Beattie

Yesterday brought the explosive revelation that U.S. troops have secretly been deployed inside Ukraine.

Today, Charlie continues to analyze the fallout of the biggest U.S. intelligence leak in at least a decade, and gives his take on President Trump's remarkable new interview with Tucker Carlson.

Darren Beattie of Revolver chips in.

"Fossil Future" author Alex Epstein responds to Biden's autocratic electric vehicles decree, and James Saccomano points the way forward on reducing mass shootings while defending the right to bear arms. The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.