World's oldest gorilla in captivity celebrates her 66th birthday at Berlin Zoo

Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla in captivity, celebrates her 66th birthday with an assortment of fruit, vegetables and berries offered by Berlin zoo to mark the occasion.

"In nature the gorillas would live 45 to 50 years at the most, in the zoo considerably older, but her 66 years are an especially old age," Fatou's keeper Ruben Gralki says.