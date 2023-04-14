John Farnham Finding The Voice

John Farnham Finding The Voice Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: JOHN FARNHAM: FINDING THE VOICE tells the untold story of an Australian music icon.

In this first authorised biopic, we follow Farnham’s life from the quiet suburbs of Melbourne to ‘60s pop fame, through incredible highs and lows, and ultimately to record-breaking success as ‘Australia’s Voice’.

John Farnham was 38 years old when Whispering Jack was released.

Nobody ever questioned that Farnham could sing -- but the challenge to find his artistic voice and become Australia’s most trusted and beloved performer took half a lifetime.

Whispering Jack is still the highest selling Australian album of all time, and this powerful documentary tracks the personal and public journey that has made Farnham Australia’s greatest and most beloved musical artist.

Directed by Poppy Stockell, and featuring commentary by Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams, Darryl Braithwaite, Glenn and Gaynor Wheatley, James and Robert Farnham plus many more, JOHN FARNHAM: FINDING THE VOICE is the must-see movie event in cinemas from May 18.