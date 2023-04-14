World War Three Now Started China vs Taiwan and U.S.A. 7th Fleet Is Gone 44k Dead ?

The U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) hosted by Grand Vice Admiral New World Order U.S. Navy, Sub.

Commander of In the year 2023 China and the United States are both world superpowers.

They have similarly matched military, even though United States spends a lot more money.

In this military comparison we are comparing China and USA, to see how they match up against each other and see who would win.

Who do you think would win in a fight between China and the United States (air force, navy, nuclear, etc)?

Which military is stronger and smarter?

Seventh Fleet.

Based in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, the Seventh Fleet has 50 to 70 ships, 150 aircraft, and around 44,000 sailors and Marines and is part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Questions to the Vice Admiral were asked by the host and the online and in-person audience.

Nuclear war - it's really happening.