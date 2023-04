SRK, RAJAMOULI IN TIME MAGAZINE'S '100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2023' | Oneindia News

The much awaited List of ‘100 Most Influential People of 2023’ by TIME Magazine has been released.

This year only two Indians have made it to this list – Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli.

The famous actor and the acclaimed director have both made it to the prestigious list because of their momentous year.

