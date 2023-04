Shari Belafonte 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet Arrivals

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Shari Belafonte on the red carpet at the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Rio Bravo (1959)" 4k Restoration held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on April 13, 2023.

"This video is only available for editorial use on Broadcast TV, online, and worldwide platforms. To ensure compliance and proper licensing of this video, please get in contact with us” ©MaximoTV