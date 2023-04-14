DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law

Republican Gov.
Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Republican Gov.
Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to ban abortions after..
ViewFlorida Republican lawmakers used a supermajority in the state's legislature to grant final passage of the state's Senate Bill..