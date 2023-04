Buffalo '66 Movie (1998) - Vincent Gallo, Christina Ricci, Ben Gazzara, Anjelica Huston

Buffalo '66 Movie (1998) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: After being released from prison, Billy is set to visit his parents with his wife, whom he does not actually have.

This provokes Billy to act out, as he kidnaps a girl and forces her to act as his wife for the visit.

Director : Vincent Gallo Writers : Vincent Gallo, Vincent Gallo, Alison Bagnall Stars: Vincent Gallo, Christina Ricci, Ben Gazzara and Anjelica Huston