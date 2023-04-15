Last Voyage of the Demeter Official Trailer

Based on a single chapter, the Captain's Log, from Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel Dracula, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo - twenty-four unmarked wooden crates - from Carpathia to London.

The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship.

When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was a derelict.

There was no trace of the crew.