Doordarshan airs first of two-part documentary on India's glory under PM Modi | Oneindia News

Yesterday, the first of the two-part documentary Dharohar Bharat ki - Punruthaan ki Kahaani was aired on Doordarshan National last evening at 8.

It deals with ‘India's Heritage: The Story of its Resurrection’.

#DharoharBharatKiPunruthaanKiKahaani #NarendraModi #Doordarshan ~PR.151~HT.99~ED.103~