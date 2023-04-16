The marvels teaser trailer

The Marvels is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the sequel to the film Captain Marvel (2019), a continuation of the television series Ms. Marvel (2022), and the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

It stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Samuel L.

Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon.

In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up.