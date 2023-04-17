Monster Jam Easter Bash(die cast monster truck racing)

Here the video for the Monster jam Easter Bash.

In this the debut of the Buddy l White Ranger Driven by Olivia Cantwell, Bubby L Black Ranger Driven by Roland Cantwell, and Bubby L Gray Ranger Driven by Mark "LogoFan506" Galloway all F150's, and an encore race Between Road Rippers Raminator Driven by Lee "Creamman" Bailey, and Race Ace Driven by Ryan "Wildman/Smoothman" Johnson.

Stay tuned for week 2 of the 2023 April Season of Tuesday night Throw down 16 die cast monster truck racing show this Tuesday, and the Hot Wheels Firewall 32 Die cast model car racing event this Friday.

Happy Resurrection day Y'all God Bless