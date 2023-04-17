Tea Party Patriots Action LIVE - 4/17/23

House and Senate return from their two-week Easter recess, and inquiring minds want to know — how soon can we get them out of town again?

… House Republicans begin to figure out what spending cuts they’ll demand in exchange for raising the debt ceiling … CBO says government is spending money MUCH faster than anticipated even a year ago, so this year’s deficit is already 60 PERCENT HIGHER than projected last year … Will Democrat Sen.

Dianne Feinstein’s illness continue to hamstring Biden’s effort to pack the judiciary with hard-core liberals?

… All this and more.