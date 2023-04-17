Morgan Freeman Thinks Black History Month Is Insulting

TMZ reports that the 85-year-old actor made his feelings known while speaking with 'The Sunday Times.'.

He was promoting his new movie, 'A Good Person.'.

Black History Month is an insult.

You're going to relegate my history to a month?, Morgan Freeman, to 'The Sunday Times'.

Freeman went on to say that he also dislikes the term "African American.".

I don't subscribe to that title.

Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses 'African American.'

, Morgan Freeman, to 'The Sunday Times'.

What does it really mean?

Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels.

And you say Africa as if it's a country when it's a continent, like Europe, Morgan Freeman, to 'The Sunday Times'.

Freeman's comments came in response to the interviewer asking him if he felt the same way about race as he did in 2005.

I'm going to stop calling you a white man and I'm going to ask you to stop calling me a black man, Morgan Freeman, via 2005 interview.

That prompted Freeman to delve into Black History Month and the term "African American.".

He also said he agrees with Denzel Washington once saying, "I'm very proud to be Black, but Black is not all I am.".

Yes, exactly.

I'm in total agreement.

You can't define me that way, Morgan Freeman, to 'The Sunday Times'