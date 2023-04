KL Rahul: Indian cricketer & team’s ex-vice-captain turns 31 | Know all about him | Oneindia News

KL Rahul is an Indian cricketer and former national team vice-captain KL Rahul was born on April 18, 1992, in Bengaluru, India.

#KLRahul #HappyBirthday #IndianCrickter ~PR.154~ED.155~HT.178~