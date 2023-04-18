NASA Says Risk of Danger 'Low' as Satellite Falls to Earth

NASA Says , Risk of Danger 'Low' , as Satellite Falls to Earth.

Later this week, an old NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth.

'The Independent' reports that experts tracking the debris say the chances of it posing a threat are low.

Both NASA and the Defense Department said that Rhessi, a defunct science satellite, is expected to hit the atmosphere on April 19.

On April 18, NASA said that the reentry point will not be disclosed, citing lingering uncertainty regarding where and when impact will occur.

'The Independent' reports that most of the 660-pound satellite is expected to burn up on reentry, however, some parts are likely to survive.

According to NASA, the chances of anyone being harmed by falling pieces of debris is about 1-in-2,467.

The Rhessi, short for Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager, research satellite was launched in 2002 to study the sun.

.

The satellite observed solar flares and coronal mass ejections before being shut down in 2018 after experiencing communication problems. The satellite recorded over 100,000 solar events, capturing images in high-energy X-rays and gamma rays