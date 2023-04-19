City On Fire Season 1

City On Fire Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A mysterious death.

A best friend as the suspect.

And a city on fire.

From the executive producers of Gossip Girl and The O.C.

A college student is shot in Central Park on July 4, 2003.

The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown reel estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Directed by Jesse Peretz starring Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, John Cameron Mitchell, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, Alexander Pineiro, Michael Tow release date May 12, 2023 (on Apple TV Plus)