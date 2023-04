Viral 'Benadryl Challenge': What is it and why is this trend dangerous? | Oneindia News

TikTok challenges are not something new.

In the past we have seen many challenges which start on TikTok and become viral in no time.

While some are all fun and dance, others can be extremely dangerous as well like the Blackout challenge and the now viral Benadryl Challenge.

So what exactly is the Benadryl Challenge?

