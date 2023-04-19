Fox's $787 Million Settlement + AI and Gnosis + Race Against Merit | Beattie, Lindsay, Mac Donald

Dominion's blockbuster lawsuit against Fox News was just settled for a staggering $787 million.

Charlie breaks down the stunning figure, and why it matters for all conservatives, not just Fox fans.

Plus, thinker James Lindsay weighs in on the meaning of the AI explosion.

Heather Mac Donald discusses her new book, and how America's anti-white panic has turned into an all-out war against everything successful and good about the West.

